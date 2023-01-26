Skip to main content

Notre Dame Midweek Mailbag

Irish Breakdown answers several Notre Dame football questions as well as Irish men's and women's basketball questions.
Wednesday night is our Midweek Mailbag edition on the IB Nation Sports Talk show. We answer subscriber and listener questions, which means you all decide the topics! As always, we ended with a Rapid Fire.

Here is tonight's episode:

We have several Rapid Fire topics as well. See the list of topics below

* How many yards and touchdown passes will Sam Hartman have next season?

* Will the red zone offense look different with Hartman at quarterback?

* Will the defense be more aggressive since Hartman should make the offense more potent?

* What team would you take off Notre Dame's schedule next season and who would you replace them with?

* Is Hartman enough to help the offense overcome Irish defensive line deficiencies and get the Irish to the playoffs?

* What the linebacking corps could look like in 2023.

* Over/Under 10 interceptions for Hartman next season.

* Who will be Mike Brey's replacement?

* Will Sonia Citron be the player to make up for the loss of Dara Mabrey on the ND women's basketball team?

* How Notre Dame's bye weeks could affect their CFP chances.

Logan Diggs and Audric Estime's NFL chances.

* Which Notre Dame assistant coach leaves for a promotion first.

* Will Tyler Buchner, Kenny Minchey, CJ Carr, and Steve Angeli all be on the Notre Dame roster in 2024?

Rapid Fire Topics:

* Knowing only what you know about them RIGHT NOW...Who would you rather have locked-in for the next two years, Tyler Buchner at quarterback or Mike Mickens as defensive coordinator?

* Fill-in the blank....It would be BLANK if Notre Dame is not 4-0 going into the Ohio State game next season.

* Fill-in the blank....It’s BLANK that Notre Dame basketball commit Brady Dunlap has decommitted in the wake of Mike Brey’s announcement that he’s stepping down at Notre Dame.

* Who is the best athlete to play at Notre Dame in the last 23 years?

* Jaylon Smith's play for the New York Giants.

* Thoughts on Tom Brady for snapping on podcast host Jim Gray when Gray asked him about his future plans.

* Fill-in the blank...It’s BLANK that Jeff Saturday is among a handful of candidates who are going to get a second interview for the Colts’ head coaching vacancy.

* Do the Dallas Cowboys need to get rid of Dak Prescott to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender?

