Notre Dame Will Be Without Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Jack Kiser On Saturday

During his Thursday press conference, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly announced that the team will be without defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and sophomore linebacker Jack Kiser.

According to my sources, neither player has an injury and neither player is out for disciplinary reasons.

The Irish defense should benefit from the fact both positions are getting players back who missed the South Florida game, but the losses could still be impactful.

With Tagovailoa-Amosa out, junior Jayson Ademilola should finally get an opportunity to see extended snaps. For the last two seasons the New Jersey native has been Notre Dame's best run defender on a per snap basis, but his snaps have always been limited. Now he should get a chance to see if he can handle more snaps and maintain his disruptive and productive play.

If Ademilola shows he can be just as good against the run with a bigger workload as he has been with a smaller workload it could have a big impact for the Irish defense. If he can do that and also be more productive in the pass game it completely changes the outlook for the defensive front.

Getting more snaps from your best playmaker is the obvious initial benefit, but it also should allow defensive line coach Mike Elston to limit Tagovailoa-Amosa's snaps, which should help him stay fresher late in games and into November and December. That would also allow Tagovailoa-Amosa to turn loose more, without having to worry about his workload.

This could also result in more snaps for Jacob Lacey, who is another young and talented interior player whose breakout could have a major impact on the front four.

Kiser got his chance to shine against South Florida because Shayne Simon and Marist Liufau were out, and they both return to action against Florida State. Jack Lamb also shined with that duo out, and he is also still in the mix. Kiser played excellent football against South Florida, but the Irish are in good position to remain strong at the position.

