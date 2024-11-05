Notre Dame Football Surges in National Efficiency Rankings

ESPN OVERALL EFFICIENCY

1 Ohio State 89.1

2 Ole Miss 87.9

3 Indiana 87.7

4 Georgia 87.1

5 Texas 87.0

6 Oregon 86.9

7 Notre Dame 85.1

8 Alabama 84.9

9 Tennessee 84.4

10 Miami Fla 82.4



Team efficiencies are based on the point contributions of each unit to the team's scoring… pic.twitter.com/hsGd95pwto