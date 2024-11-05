Notre Dame Football Surges in National Efficiency Rankings
Notre Dame enjoying a 6 game winning streak heading into final month
After the disappointing result of Notre Dame's Week 2 affair against Northern Illinois, the Irish have not lost a game. They have continued to show improvement week after week even a mid an awful run of injuries.
At 7-1 and with 6 wins in a row, Notre Dame now sports its best record by a Freeman-coached team by this point in any season and will be favored in each of the remaining four games on the schedule. Notre Dame is exactly where it wanted to be entering November football. In playoff position and in control of its own destiny.
Notre Dame has been more consistent than it feels like at times
Notre Dame's defense has been rock solid all season, just as expected. This unit allows just over 12 PPG and plays winning football weekly regardless of the injury list.
And while it doesn't always feel like it, Notre Dame's offense has come on strong throughout the middle portion of the schedule under an increasingly more confident and comfortable Riley Leonard and the continued development of the reconfigured offensive line.
The blend of the tenacious Irish defense and an offense that is gaining momentum and confidence has resulted in Notre Dame being the 7th most efficient team in the country when considering all statistical unit outputs according to ESPN.
Well-balanced football teams win in the postseason. Should Notre Dame navigate the remaining 4 games victoriously, it could be a dangerous team to match up with in post-season play.
