Notre Dame’s Defense Set to Lead the Way in November Playoff Push
Notre Dame's next men up maintain standard of play
Despite a rash of unfortunate injuries that have impacted Notre Dame's defensive line and secondary, most notably with the absence of Benjamin Morrison, this unit has never flinched and hasn't let up one bit. This group plays winning football weekly and has for many years now.
Notre Dame's defense is and has been the backbone of the program. This group has set a standard for itself and seems to live up to it regardless of who Notre Dame is playing and how many key players can't contribute due to injury.
Notre Dame's defensive numbers are elite
Notre Dame's defensive statistics are very well-rounded and impressive. The Irish are inside the top ten when it comes to points allowed per game, yards allowed per game, points per play, yards per play, red zone scoring, and 3rd down conversion rate. This defense is rock solid under Al Golden in his 3rd year in South Bend.
The plan for Notre Dame in November is for the Irish defense to continue to smother every team it faces while the Irish offense continues to evolve and progress behind Riley Leonard who seems to be gaining confidence weekly. If Notre Dame can indeed peak in November, an exciting CFP run could be in the making.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.