Notre Dame Football Set to Unveil New Uniforms for College Football Playoff
The rumors are true as Notre Dame is set to debut new uniforms for the College Football Playoff when it hosts Indiana on Friday night.
Marcus Freeman met the media on Wednesday and made the announcement. However, the Notre Dame head coach made it clear that even he hasn't seen what the uniform will look like yet.
That doesn't mean there isn't plenty of speculation as to what they might look like online with much of the speculation involving black.
Notre Dame to Wear Black Uniforms vs. Indiana?
Nobody has seen these uniforms but black and gold keeps getting referenced online.
Freeman added that Under Armour had a plan all along to debut a new uniform for the College Football Playoff. His and the team's focus has however been on the massive contest against Indiana and that himself and the team are yet to see them.
Freeman went on to add that the team captains ultimately have the final say in what is worn on game day, but in the way he presented the topic made it seem pretty clear that there will be a new look for the Fighting Irish under the lights on Friday night.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
Listen, I don't care if Notre Dame wears blue and gold, green and yellow, or black and orange. Just show up and win the first College Football Playoff in program history - that just so happens to be played at Notre Dame Stadium.
With that said, the rumors of black uniforms don't exactly excite me as looking like Purdue in black and gold doesn't feel like a winning formula.
More importantly than anything regarding the look - just win baby!