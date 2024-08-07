Notre Dame Football: 5 Things to Know for August 7, 2024
Notre Dame football returns to the playing field in 24 days now when the Fighting Irish will be at Texas A&M for a big-time opening tilt.
Notre Dame was back on the practice field for the first time since the injury to Charles Jagusah was announced and Tuesday was a good day to hear from offensive line coach Joe Rudolph.
That was the main topic of conversation in the Notre Dame football world over the last 24 hours but some other things of note included some major love from one of college football's biggest analysts and more.
Here are your five things to know about Notre Dame Football for August 7.
5. College Football Playoff Game at Notre Dame Stadium?
College Football News put out its projections for the first round matchups in the expanded College Football Playoff. It called for Notre Dame not just to make the playoff, but to make it as the five-seed despite losing a pair of regular season games. That got me thinking about the insanity a home College Football Playoff game at Notre Dame Stadium would bring.
4. Notre Dame Grad Stuns to Take Olympic Bronze in Men's 1500-Meter
Alright, this isn't football related but sometimes we will have to just bypass that.
One of the most exciting events of these summer Olympics as a pair of Americans stole the show in the men's 1500-meter final to take first and third place despite neither being among the two heavy favorites. Notre Dame graduate Yared Nuguse used a late push to finish third on the world's biggest athletic stage. You can check out the final 125-meters or so of the incredible race here.
3. Notre Dame Football's Areas of Concern this Fall Camp
Fall camp at just about any college program takes part in a bubble of sorts where what is going on outside the camp can be hard to see. At times, the good things at camp might look better than they actually are while some of the poorer showings might look worse than they are.
What are some of those concerns this fall camp for Notre Dame though? John Kennedy took a look at exactly that on Tuesday.
2. National Love for Notre Dame Football
Two different major national outlets gave significant love to Notre Dame football in the last day-and-a-half. Joel Klatt of Fox Sports released his college football preseason top 25 on Monday and explained why Notre Dame in 2024 reminds him of a team that played in last season's national championship game.
Longtime college football reporter Bruce Feldman released his annual "Freaks List" across all of college football on Tuesday and a pair of Notre Dame players made the cut.
1. Notre Dame's Reworked Offensive Line
One day after the news of projected starting left tackle Charles Jagusah's injury being announced, Notre Dame was back at practice in front of some assembled media. Senior Tosh Baker was taking reps with the first team at left tackle while Aamil Wagner stayed at right tackle, where he's been practicing with the first team this fall.
Notre Dame offensive line coach Joe Rudolph explained that at this time he feels Baker is the best option for the sudden left tackle opening.
