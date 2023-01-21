NFL Draft: Notre Dame OL Jarrett Patterson Out To Prove Worth And Health

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson has been a very familiar name for some time now in NFL Draft circles. His hype has dulled down over the last couple of years after being looked at as the next great Irish offensive lineman early in his career.

With eyes set on the 2023 NFL Draft in April, Patterson has an opportunity to rekindle some of that hype. It will be a massive draft process, filled with an all star game opportunity, testing, team meetings and medical.

CAREER OVERVIEW

Patterson has started four years for Notre Dame after redshirting initially during his true freshman season in 2018. The first three seasons as a starter (2019-21) came at the center position, gaining a reputation as one of the top centers in all of college football.

During both the 2020 and 2021 season, Patterson was named a Phil Steele All-American member. In total, he started in 46 games in his career, including in 12 in 2022 at left guard. In his final year, Patterson was also named a team captain.

He was selected to participate in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Patterson will be joined by former Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey in Mobile.

EYE IN THE SKY

Patterson has been a veteran fixture on the offensive line over the last four years, starting three years at center and one at left guard. That versatility will be a big sell to NFL teams, showing the potential to be a swing player inside and back up multiple positions.

While Patterson did a solid job at guard, he is much more of a center on the next level. At that position, he brings an intriguing profile of size and overall athleticism. Patterson excels in zone blocking schemes, making his money as a player who can work on the move. Whether working to the second level, laterally or on screens, Patterson has the requisite foot quickness to play in space.

As a pass protector, Patterson has been a very consistent player. Originally recruited as a left tackle, Patterson understands how to mirror and match in pass protection, showing outstanding patience to counteract even twitchier interior rushers.

The California native also plays with great effort. He routinely plays through the whistle and tries to find extra work. His hands are also active, showing the ability to set and reset well both in the run and passing game.

Patterson’s power profile has been the biggest deficiency in his game. He has steadily added mass and power to his frame but still needs to continue developing in that department. Stronger interior rushers will give him some challengers, as well as occasionally working at the point of attack.

He has also has some durability concerns, dealing with a variety of injuries during his career. The medials will be a big part of his evaluation.

CURRENT PROJECTION

Patterson currently projects as a mid round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, potentially sliding in between rounds four and five. There is a chance, if Patterson has a good draft process, that he could rise to somewhere in the late day two conversation.

WHAT TO PROVE

The talented offensive lineman needs a strong draft process to rekindle some of his NFL Draft hype from

the past. It all starts in Mobile, where he will compete against the top players in all of college football. Having a strong showing could go a long way.

NFL evaluators have shown that they value the Notre Dame pedigree in the past, as well as his year with Harry Hiestand and experience at multiple positions. That event would allow him to shine most throughout the process.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter