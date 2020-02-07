IrishBreakdown
Nine Notre Dame Players Invited To NFL Scouting Combine

Bryan Driskell

The NFL Scouting Combine released its list of participates for 2020 and nine former Notre Dame players have accepted invites.

Wide receivers Chase Claypool and Chris Finke, safeties Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman, defensive ends Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem, tight end Cole Kmet, running back Tony Jones Jr. and cornerback Troy Pride Jr. will all be in attendance.

Claypool, Elliott, Gilman and Pride all participated in the Senior Bowl, and all had strong moments. Elliott and Pride were considered among the top risers from the event, and a strong combine performance will add to their strong pre-draft work. Pride is expected to have an elite 40-time, while Elliott and Gilman will look to silence criticism of their athletic tools with a strong performance.

Claypool had a strong performance at the Senior Bowl but there are still questions about his athleticism, which he can put to rest with a dominant performance at the Combine. In a deep year at wide receiver, Claypool has a chance to make a serious rise up draft boards if he can post a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash.

Kareem initially planned to play in the Senior Bowl but had to back out while recovering from a few minor injuries he sustained during the season. This will be his first pre-draft opportunity to make a statement about his draft stock. Kareem was Notre Dame’s best all-around defensive end the last two seasons, but the knock on him is a lack of top-level athleticism. If he can post strong workout numbers at the Combine it will boost his stock, which right now has him going somewhere between rounds two to four.

Kmet has been projected anywhere from late in the first round to the third round. I expect him to solidify his hold on the top tight end spot with a strong combine performance.

Okwara missed the final four games of the season with a broken fibula and it remains to be seen how healthy he will be for the combine.

I was a bit surprised that linebacker Asmar Bilal was not chosen to participate in the combine. He’ll have to wait until Notre Dame’s pro day to make his mark on the pre-draft process.

Comments (3)
No. 1-2
Jacob15
Jacob15

Thoroughly surprised Finke got an invite.

Goirish92
Goirish92

I thought PFF graded Bilal out pretty well. IMHO, The UGA game was a coming out party rewriting the narrative.

