Northern Illinois Coach Before Notre Dame Upset: Rocket Ismail Wasn’t Running Down That Tunnel!
You ever have those moments you realize how old you have suddenly become?
Listening to Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock as a guest on the Dan Patrick Show Monday morning, I had one of those.
I grew up on Notre Dame football in the early-90's and even though he was on to the pros by then, you couldn't help but hear the name Rocket Ismail with regularity.
Hammock is only a few years older than me and clearly grew up hearing some of the same. So much in fact that on Saturday before Northern Illinois took the field at Notre Dame Stadium, he referenced the legendary Notre Dame playmaker.
Thomas Hammock on his Pregame Speech vs. Notre Dame
Friday night Hammock addressed his team before what became the biggest win in program history, and perhaps the biggest win in the history of the Mid-American Conference. Hammock discussed that Monday morning on the Dan Patrick Show.
The night before the game I talked to them. I said, ‘Listen, so Rocket Ismail is not running down that tunnel.’ And by the look on their face(s), I realized they had no idea who I was talking about. So then I had to take it a step further. I said, ‘You know, Joe Montana, Ricky Watters, Jerome Bettis...’ And so, they understood those guys. But I guess what I wanted them to understand was; we were playing the 2024 Notre Dame team, we’re not playing the nostalgia of Notre Dame.”
I knew I had gotten old but I guess I didn't realize how old when a bunch of college football players are unfamiliar with the name Rocket Ismail.
Then again he was starring in South Bend a good 15 years before most of the Northern Illinois team was born.