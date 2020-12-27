FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockey
Rose Bowl Matchup: Notre Dame Offense vs Alabama Defense

Breaking down the Alabama defense and how the Notre Dame offense matches up
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame and Alabama square off the Rose Bowl, which this year is a College Football Playoff semi-final game. If Notre Dame is going to pull off this monumental upset its offense will have to be at its best, and it will have to win a shootout

Football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell dive into the matchup of the Notre Dame offense against the Alabama defense in the latest Irish Breakdown podcast.

It begins with a look at how the Alabama has evolved since the last time these two teams played back in 2012, schematically what makes it work, and where it can be attacked.

That is followed by a dive into the personnel of the Alabama defense before the staff concludes with matchups between Notre Dame players and Alabama players that are key to this game. There are several areas where Notre Dame can and should attack the Alabama defense, which is the only hope the Irish have to stay in and ultimately win this game.

