First Glance: Syracuse Orange

A first glance look at Notre Dame's next opponent, the Syracuse Orange

The No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish return to South Bend for the final home game of the 2020 season. We continue our coverage of that opponent, the Syracuse Orange (1-9), with an initial overview of their season.

Game Date: Saturday, Dec. 5

Start Time: 2:30 PM (Eastern)

Network: NBC

Early Line: Notre Dame -34.0

Now let's look at Syracuse:

SCHEDULE/RESULTS (1-9)

at North Carolina - Lost 31-6

at Pittsburgh - Lost 21-10

Georgia Tech - Won 37-20

Duke - Lost 38-24

Liberty - Lost 38-21

at Clemson - Lost 47-21

Wake Forest - Lost 38-14

Boston College - Lost 16-13

at Louisville - Lost 30-0

NC State - Lost 36-29

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

STATISTICAL LEADERS

RUSHING LEADERS: RB Sean Tucker - 525 yards, 4.6 YPC, 3 TD; RB Cooper Lutz - 132 yards, 3.7 YPC, 0 TD

PASSING LEADERS: QB Rex Culpepper - 76-161, 47.2%, 843 yards, 8 TD, 7 INT, 98.89 rating; QB Tommy DeVito (Injured) - 48-96, 50.0%, 593 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT, 111.47 rating; QB JaCobian Morgan - 31-49, 63.3%, 285 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT, 117.43 rating

RECEIVING LEADERS: WR Taj Harris - 50 catches, 664 yards, 13.3 YPC, 5 TD; WR Anthony Queeley - 33 catches, 336 yards, 10.2 YPC, 1 TD; WR Nykeim Johnson - 18 catches, 310 yards, 17.2 YPC, 4 TD; WR Courtney Jackson - 10 catches, 69 yards, 6.9 YPC, 0 TD

TACKLES: LB Mikel Jones - 67; S Ja'Had Carter - 62; LB Geoff Cantin-Arku - 60; CB Garrett Williams - 56; S Rob Hanna - 51 tackles

TACKLES FOR LOSS: LB Stefon Thompson - 7.5; DT McKinley Williams - 7.0; DE Cody Roscoe - 6.0; LB Marlowe Wax - 5.5; DE Kingsley Jonathan - 4.5

SACKS: LB Marlowe Wax - 3.0; DE Kingsley Jonathan - 3.0; five players tied with two sacs

INTERCEPTIONS: LB Mikel Jones - 4; CB Garrett Williams - 2; six players tied with one

HEAD COACH DINO BABERS

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers is in his fifth season running the Orange program. He has a 24-35 overall record.

Babers seemed to have the program headed in the right direction when he led the Orange to a 10-3 record and a No. 15 ranking in the final polls. Syracuse dropped to 5-7 a season later and are now going through an abysmal season.

Known as an innovative offensive mind, the Syracuse offense has been the primary culprit of the struggles of the last two seasons. After averaging 40.2 points in 2018, the Orange have averaged just 23.4 points in the two seasons since.

Babers got his head coaching start at Eastern Illinois, where he led the Panthers to a 19-7 record in two seasons, which resulted in a pair of NCAA playoff appearances.

He spent the next two seasons at Bowling Green, where he went 18-9. The Falcons went 10-3 in his second season, which helped him get the job at Syracuse.

