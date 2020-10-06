SI.com
Notre Dame Opponent Insider: Florida State Seminoles

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame gets back to action this weekend when the Florida State Seminoles travel to South Bend for a rematch of the 2018 contest. The Fighting Irish won that game by a 42-13 score, but this is a new regime in Tallahassee.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince Dedario interviewed Curt Weiler of the Tallahassee Democrat to talk about the Seminoles.

The show begins with Vince and Curt talking about the tumultuous offseason for Florida State, which came after former coach Willie Taggart was fired and Mike Norvell was hired to replace him.

That led to a conversation of going through two coaching transitions in a short period of time, and how hard Norvell had to work to win the roster over.

Florida State has made a quarterback change. Weiler talks about why that change was made and how it impacted Florida State in its win over Jacksonville State. They also talk about the struggling offensive line, the talent at running back and expectations for the talented Florida State defense.

