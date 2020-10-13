Notre Dame To The Orange Bowl vs. SEC In Latest Bowl Projection

After splitting Notre Dame into two different bowl games in their last bowl projections, ESPN college football writers Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura have the Fighting Irish to the Orange Bowl after week six action.

Bonagura had Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl last week, but the opponent was Florida. He now has the Irish slated to play Texas A & M, who is coming off a 41-38 upset of the Gators in College Station.

That matchup would create an intriguing reunion, as it would pair former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Mike Elko against current Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea. Elko ran the Notre Dame defense in 2017, helping to turn things around after the disastrous Brian VanGorder era. He left following that season and Lea took over and took the Irish to the next level.

Note Dame and Texas A & M have played each other five times, and the Irish hold a 3-2 advantage. Three of those matchups were in the Cotton Bowl. The last meeting was a 24-3 Aggie victory in College Station.

Schlabach had Miami in the Orange Bowl last week, but the Hurricanes are now out after getting pounded on Saturday by Clemson (42-17). He now has the Irish slated to face Florida, who hosts the defending champion LSU Tigers (1-2) this weekend.

Notre Dame and Florida have met just once, and it was following the 1991 season when the Irish beat the Gators 39-28 in the Sugar Bowl.

