Notre Dame's Passing Attack Is Failing Miserably: A Data-Driven Review
Sometimes numbers lie. At other times they paint a very clear and disturbing picture. Such is the case with the Notre Dame passing game, which has emerged through two games as the team's biggest hurdle to meeting goals and making the College Football Playoff.
Heading into this week's trip to Purdue, here's where Riley Leonard and the Irish passing attack rank nationally.
Touchdown Passes: 0
The Fighting Irish are one of just five FBS teams that have yet to throw a TD pass. The other four are Air Force, Northwestern, Western Michigan, and Miami (OH).
Passer Rating: 96.77
Of the 134 FBS programs, Notre Dame ranks 130th in passer rating, just ahead of Akron, New Mexico State, Wyoming, and Air Force.
Yards Per Attempt: 5.1
Leonard's inability to complete passes beyond 10 yards downfield has been well-documented. The Irish are tied with Northwestern and Colorado State for 126th nationally in YPA.
20-Yard Completions: 1
See above regarding Leonard on intermediate and deep throw accuracy. ND is tied with South Florida for least 20-yard completions in the country.
Passing Yards Per Game: 160.5
The Irish rank 114th nationally in passing yards per game, tied with San Diego State.
PFF Passing Grade: 55.2
Pro Football Focus gives the Fighting Irish a grade of 55.2, which is 116th best in the FBS, just ahead of Louisiana-Monroe. Leonard also has just two Big Time Throws in the first two games.
Completion Percentage: 60.3%
Relatively speaking, not horrible. Leonard is completing just over 60% of his throws, good for a tie with Wisconsin in 83rd place.