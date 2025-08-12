3 Reasons Notre Dame's Passing Game Could Explode in 2025
Notre Dame put together a great run in 2024. The Irish ran the table from their third game on to the brink of a championship, led by a terrific defense and a run-minded, gritty QB in Riley Leonard.
Despite the undeniable success of last season, I think every observer of Notre Dame would agree that they wish the passing game had been more of a threat week to week and wonder if the Ohio State outcome could've been different if it had been.
Could 2025 be different in this regard? Let's discuss three reasons the Irish passing attack could take off this season.
Why Notre Dame’s Passing Game Could Explode into Something Special in 2025
Riley Leonard was a terrific leader for Notre Dame, and I want to respect that fully. His strengths were primarily his leadership and running ability, which he used to lead the Irish through the CFP.
Regardless of who wins Notre Dame's quarterback competition, passing the ball will be a noted strength for each player.
Both CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey love to throw the ball and are naturally gifted at doing so. Their initial instincts aren't necessarily to tuck the ball and run should the pocket begin to collapse, but to buy time and deliver a dime downfield.
Despite any other moving factors with the team, this fact alone should help the Irish pass attack ascend. These players want to throw it and are comfortable doing so.
Wide receiver group taking a step forward
In 2025, Notre Dame will feature the deepest and most talented group of receivers Marcus Freeman has had since becoming the head man in South Bend. Players like Jordan Faison and Jaden Greathouse are expected to continue to improve and ascend after having solid postseasons in 2024.
There is also hope that the receivers Notre Dame has brought in from the portal, Malachi Fields and Will Pauling, will provide a huge boost to this group and could be dynamic. Combining this crop of players with either Minchey or Carr, who like to sling it, should theoretically take the Irish passing attack to another level, one that defenses must prepare for and worry about in a way they didn't have to in 2024.
The run game and passing game work hand in hand
Just because Notre Dame will feature a quarterback who wants to throw the ball and has confidence in doing so doesn't mean the Irish will abandon the run game, especially with Jeremiyah Love in the backfield.
The truth is that the run and pass game should serve each other. The better the run game is, and it should be dynamic, the more passing lanes open up. Conversely, the more dangerous the passing game is, the more running lanes open up.
Combined with what should be a very solid Irish defense, a truly balanced offensive attack through the ground and air could be the element that takes Notre Dame from number two to number one when all is said and done.
For more Irish news & notes, follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and on your preferred audio podcast provider.