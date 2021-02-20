Notre Dame To Pause Football Workouts Due To Covid Cases

Notre Dame has seen a rise in Covid-19 cases on campus, which has resulted in the football team pausing workouts

The University of Notre Dame has seen a rise in Covid-19 cases on campus, and that has resulted in the football program pausing workouts, news that was first reported by Tim Prister of Irish Illustrated.

According to a source, there have been a small number of cases within the football program as well, but it is not known if that factored into the decision to pause football workouts.

Notre Dame football is in the middle of winter workouts, and it is those workouts that have been paused. Notre Dame has yet to announce when its spring practice will begin, but sources have indicated it will likely begin sometime in late March. That means Notre Dame is still several weeks away from the start of spring practice, and based on past protocols the latest spike on campus should be through by the time spring practice is set to begin.

Notre Dame has yet to confirm this report, but sources have all been on the same page with this news.

