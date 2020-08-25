SI.com
Notre Dame Dominates PFF Preseason All-ACC Squad

Bryan Driskell

Pro Football Focus released its 2020 preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference football team, and Notre Dame and Clemson dominated the list.

Notre Dame had 11 players named to the first, second, third or honorable mention squads, compared to 13 for Clemson. Notre Dame, however, had seven players named to the first or second team, which was more than any other team.

FIRST TEAM

Notre Dame had five players named to the All-ACC first team, which was more than any other program. Virginia Tech was next with four, but one of their selections - cornerback Caleb Farley - won't be playing in the 2020 season.

Three of the five first-team All-ACC offensive linemen were from Notre Dame. Left tackle Liam Eichenberg, left guard Aaron Banks and center Jarrett Patterson were all named to the first team squad.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and safety Kyle Hamilton were also named to the All-ACC first-team defense.

Clemson had just two first-team All-ACC selections, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.

SECOND TEAM

Notre Dame had two more players named to the second team squad. Right guard Tommy Kraemer made the list as a second team guard, and placekicker Jonathan Doerer was the second team placekicker.

Clemson's four second team selections was the most in the ACC.

THIRD TEAM

All five of Notre Dame's starting offensive linemen were named to the All-ACC team, with right tackle Robert Hainsey being named to the third team. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Hainsey higher on the postseason All-ACC teams.

Linebacker Drew White and defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji were also named to the third team, which gives Notre Dame three front seven players on the All-ACC squads.

HONORABLE MENTION

Quarterback Ian Book was named the honorable mention quarterback. Lawrence was on the first team, North Carolina's Sam Howell was the second team quarterback and Louisville's Micale Cunningham was named to the third team.

Here's a look at the number of All-ACC selections for Notre Dame's 2020 league opponents (1st and 2nd team selections in parenthesis):

13 - Clemson (6)
10 - North Carolina (4)
10 - Pittsburgh (5)
8 - Florida State (6)
7 - Louisville (4)
7 - Boston College (1)
6 - Duke (3)
4 - Wake Forest (3)
4 - Georgia Tech (2)
4 - Syracuse (1)

