Notre Dame Football Standout Injured in ATV Accident
Forget waiting until fall camp for it to happen, Notre Dame football was hit with the injury bug on Independence Day weekend.
Junior Charles Jagusah, who was projected to start on the offensive line and who many see as Notre Dame's top offensive lineman draft prospect, broke his arm Saturday while riding an ATV in Wyoming. Notre Dame announced the news on Sunday morning.
The fortunate news is that it was just a broken arm for Jagusah. I know it's still not good, but it could have been significantly worse - this coming from a writer that can't get around all summer because I shattered my tibia on one over Father's Day weekend.
No timetable for Jagusah's return has been given. Still, it certainly seems like he won't be available for the first couple of games of the year, which happen to be Notre Dame's biggest at Miami and against Texas A&M.
Notre Dame Depth Chart Ramifications
Jagusah was expected to play guard this coming season, and the injury creates an opening there. So what will Notre Dame do to counter the injury? It's early and we're still over three weeks from fall camp opening, but there seem to be two real possibilities.
Sullivan Absher enters his third season at Notre Dame. He played only in the Sun Bowl as freshman before playing in all 16 games on special teams or as a reserve offensive lineman last year. His name is the first that comes to mind to possibly step in for Jagusah.
The other idea would be a bit more of a leap of faith. Anthonie Knapp stepped in last year at left tackle after Jagusah injured his pectoral in camp. Knapp was a true freshman and did an admirable job. Could big-time incoming freshman Will Black do the same as Knapp did last year at tackle, and then Knapp move inside to replace Jagusah?
The news of the accident is tough, but again, these things could be a lot worse so count your blessings. For Notre Dame, the good news is that nearly two months remain before the opener at Miami so there will be time to figure out the best option.