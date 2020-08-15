SI.com
PODCAST: Camp Scoop and Questions About The Notre Dame Defense

Bryan Driskell

The Notre Dame defense should one again be one of the nation's best units, but for the group to become an elite squad a few very important questions must get answered. Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell discuss that, and some scoop about the squad.

But even before we dive into those three questions we talk about the latest offseason and early camp rumblings from the defense. Then the Irish Breakdown staff discusses questions in the secondary, linebacker and up front.

