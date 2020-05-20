IrishBreakdown
PODCAST: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Defensive End Depth Chart For 2020

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame must replace two ends that were drafted and another key rotation player that also graduated. Despite those losses, the Irish have a chance to once again field an outstanding group of defensive ends.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the defensive ends heading into the 2020 season. They begin by looking at the strengths and question marks of the unit before going player by player through the depth chart.

On the strengths side, there is a lot of length and talent at defensive end. The staff talks about which veterans are poised for breakouts and which young players could play a key role. They talk big picture and specifics on the Notre Dame depth chart.

On the concerns side, the staff breaks down the issues that could keep the 2020 defensive ends from playing to their full potential. Some of it has to do with the unit staying healthy, but there is still much to prove at the position, both in the projected starting lineup and in the depth.

The staff also discusses the incoming freshmen and whether or not they'll have a chance to crack the rotation in 2020.

