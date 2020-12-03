Game Preview: #2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Syracuse Orange

The second-ranked Notre Dame squad takes on the struggling Syracuse Orange this weekend as Brian Kelly looks to earn his third undefeated regular season with the Fighting Irish.

This is a game Notre Dame should win comfortably, the it's more about the Irish building momentum than it is individual matchups or concerns. Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell take a more big-picture view of this game.

The episode begins with the crew diving into how Syracuse fell so far so fast. Remember, just two years ago when these two teams played it was a huge game, and Syracuse won 10 games that season.

That is followed by a discussion of what should be expected of Notre Dame in this matchup. What can Notre Dame gain from a game like this? The IB staff breaks that down, and talks about how a game like this can in fact help the Irish be better prepared to play at a high level in the ACC Championship game.

