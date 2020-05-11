PODCAST: Notre Dame Lands NC State Grad Transfer - What It Means

Notre Dame has landed cornerback Nick McCloud, who will be transferring to Notre Dame for the 2020 season after graduating from NC State. McCloud was a multi-year starter for the Wolfpack and was named a team captain in 2019, but a knee injury in the season opener cost him all but one more game.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down McCloud's game and what this means for Notre Dame.

The Irish Breakdown staff talks about what kind of player Notre Dame has added with McCloud, and how his addition to the cornerback depth chart impacts veterans Shaun Crawford and TaRiq Bracy. The conversation then goes into how this impacts the young cornerbacks on the roster.

Finally, the staff talks about the big picture impact of McCloud to the depth chart and whether or not this moves the needle for Notre Dame's defense heading into the 2020 season.

