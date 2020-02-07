PODCAST: Defensive End Preview and Combine Talk

The latest edition of the Irish Breakdown podcast dives into a number of topics. We recap the week in recruiting before jumping into a discussion about the NFL Scouting Combine and the Notre Dame players that were invited to this year's. We go over the kickoff times for Notre Dame's home games, which were released today.

The main focus of the podcast was a preview of the Notre Dame defensive end position heading into the spring. Despite the loss of two potential high draft picks and a top reserves, the Irish have a chance to be just as good, if not better, in 2020. The show goes over what needs to happen for the Irish to thrive at end, and what the concerns are at the position.

