PODCAST: Latest At Notre Dame And Irish Breakdown

Bryan Driskell

In our latest podcast at Irish Breakdown I touch on the latest happenings surrounding Notre Dame.

I also discuss what is going on at Irish Breakdown, especially with our podcasts. The podcasts have not been an integral part of what we have done thus far, and there's a reason for that.

But in recent weeks I've been working to get the podcasts on a solid footing and come up with a plan to get our podcasts back on a regular schedule, to increase the volume and to make them a vital fixture of the content package at Irish Breakdown.

And I really don't like doing solo podcasts and I don't like doing podcasts over the phone .... so I went out and hired someone new at Irish Breakdown, and he's going to focus first on helping grow the podcasts! Listen to the latest episode to hear it all!

With that in mind, I am extremely excited to announce the addition of Vince DeDario to the Irish Breakdown team! Vince is someone I've known for a long time, and he has a great football mind and he's got a long history of experience doing radio, which is why I brought him on at my previous place of employment.

But now Vince is coming over to Irish Breakdown with the goal of growing our podcasts and helping me to make them the best in the business!

So please, welcome Vince to the Irish Breakdown community. Give him a follow on twitter at @CoachDeDario.

Predicting The Next Five Notre Dame Commits For 2021

Notre Dame needs to get momentum back on the recruiting trail, and there are five prospects that could be next in line to make that happen.

Bryan Driskell

by

thomasna33

Commitment Preview: 2021 OT Landon Tengwall

Previewing the commitment announcement of OT Landon Tengwall, who will decide between Notre Dame and Penn State.

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

Notre Dame Recruiting: 5 Must Get Recruits On Defense

There are five defensive recruits that are key to Notre Dame landing a Top 5 recruiting class in 2021.

Brian Smith

by

pete

Busy Second Round For Notre Dame Players In Latest Draftwire Mock

Three former Notre Dame players are in round two of the latest Draftwire Mock Draft

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Breaking Down Mel Kiper Jr's Big Board

Taking a look at where Notre Dame players fall in Mel Kiper Jr.'s updated Big Board

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishfan11

Chase Claypool Finally Being Recognized As An Elite Draft Prospect

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Chase Claypool being selected early in his latest Mock Draft.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Handed Out Multiple DB Offers This Week

The Irish are working hard to build a deep and talented group of defensive backs to recruit, which resulted in four new offers this week.

Jack Sullivan

by

jsully0101

Notre Dame Recruiting: News and Notes

The latest happenings surrounding the recruiting efforts for Notre Dame football.

Brian Smith

by

Irish For Life

SI Big Board - No. 46: Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet

Sports Illustrated ranked Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet ranked 46 in its Top 50 Big Board for the 2020 NFL Draft

Bryan Driskell

Cole Kmet: Draft Status Could Be Impacted By Pre-Draft Changes

The cancelation of much of the pre-draft process could have an impact on where Cole Kmet gets drafted

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishfan11