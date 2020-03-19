IrishBreakdown
PODCAST: Breaking Down The Latest At IB

Bryan Driskell

There's certainly been a lot going on in our world that has impacted us all, sports related and not sports related. In the latest podcast we discuss what the future holds at Irish Breakdown, and what you, our loyal Irish Breakdown subscribers, can expect from us. But also, what we want from you!

That is followed by a question and answer sessions where he we discuss a number of Notre Dame football topics.

In the show we discuss the wide receiver position, the offense moving forward with Tommy Rees running the show, the Buck linebacker battle and much more.

In the comments section below let me know what you think about the article idea I came up with in the podcast. Also, share with me the podcast topics and article topics you'd like to see addressed over the next month without football.

