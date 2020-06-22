IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Safety Position Could End Up Being Better In 2020

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame must replace a pair of very talented and experienced safeties in 2020, and the leadership the duo of Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman provided will be extremely hard to replace. From a pure talent standpoint, the safety position has a chance to be quite good in 2020, but it's not that simple.

That is the position group we break down in the latest Irish Breakdown podcast.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell discuss the expectations for the safeties, what must happen at the position for the unit to be even more productive in 2020, and then dives into each player at the position.

Notre Dame must find a way to fill the leadership and communication void that Gilman and Elliott left behind, and how quickly and effectively that gets filled will have a major impact on the safety position and defense.

The 2020 safeties could end up being more productive than the 2019 unit, but for that to happen a talented sophomore and a rising junior must play to their potential. We discuss what that means and why their emergence is so important to not only safeties, but to the defense as a whole. 

