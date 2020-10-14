SI.com
IrishBreakdown
Opponent Insider: Louisville Cardinals

CoachDeDario

Notre Dame looks to improve to 4-0 this weekend when it hosts the Louisville Cardinals. Louisville is currently riding a three-game losing streak, but the Cardinals are a dangerous football team, especially on offense.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario interviews Jeremy Wahman, editor of CardinalSportsZone.com to talk about the Cardinals.

Irish Breakdown has already provided a lot of information and analysis of Louisville. You can find all of that here:

Louisville Depth Chart
Notre Dame Depth Chart

Series History: Notre Dame vs. Louisville

First Glance: Louisville Cardinals - Schedule and results, statistical leaders and analysis of the Louisville offensive and defensive schemes.

First Glance: Louisville Offense - Names Notre Dame fans need to know about the Louisville offense, which remains explosive and dangerous.

First Glance: Louisville Defense - Louisville's defense is struggling this season, but its linebackers are athletic and productive. There are three in particular that Notre Dame fans need to know about.

———————

Football

