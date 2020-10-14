Opponent Insider: Louisville Cardinals
Notre Dame looks to improve to 4-0 this weekend when it hosts the Louisville Cardinals. Louisville is currently riding a three-game losing streak, but the Cardinals are a dangerous football team, especially on offense.
Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario interviews Jeremy Wahman, editor of CardinalSportsZone.com to talk about the Cardinals.
