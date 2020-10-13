Louisville at First Glance: Defensive Players Notre Dame Fans Need To Know

The Louisville defense has been abysmal this season. They are giving up an average of 38.6 PPG in conference play and are currently riding a three-game losing streak. Despite the offense being able to score at will, just about every game ends in a shootout. Despite the lack of defense, Louisville does have a few pieces to watch against Notre Dame.

#17 DORIAN ETHERIDGE, LINEBACKER

2020 season stats: 27 total tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 FF, 1 PBU

Etheridge is a captain and leader of the Louisville defense. With over 200 career tackles, Etheridge has been contributing since he was a freshman and won't be rattled when facing an elite offensive line or talented offense.

Etheridge is one of the few bright spots on the defense and is currently second in the country in tackles for loss at 8.5 in just four games. Etheridge didn't have much of an impact in the last meeting with only three total tackles, but he's a dangerous player that will attack from all over the field.

#9 C.J. AVERY, LINEBACKER

2020 season stats: 25 total tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT

Avery is another piece of the talented linebacking core for Louisville, and an excellent complement to Etheridge. Avery had 93 tackles and three sacks in 2019. He has also been a big part of the defense over the last four seasons.

Avery is a smart linebacker that typically isn't fooled into breaking contain and has a knack for setting the edge when he comes up field. He isn't flashy and only has three career interceptions over his four years. However, you can count on him to be disciplined and a strong tackler at the point of contact.

With how much Notre Dame has been running the ball, you should hear Avery's name called quite a bit Saturday.

#7 MONTY MONTGOMERY, LINEBACKER

2020 season stats: 16 total tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2 sacks

Montgomery joined Louisville from the JUCO ranks. During his time playing at the junior college level, Montgomery racked up multiple conference and national player of the week awards.

Montgomery carried that success with him to Louisville and was the team leader in sacks last season. He's picking up right where he left off with 2 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss on the season. He is yet another player in a talented linebacking core for Louisville.

Montgomery has at least three total tackles in every game he has played this season. At 5'11 and 225 pounds, Montgomery will have his hands full with the Notre Dame offensive line. If Louisville wants to break the trend and limit big plays, they will need Montgomery to step up.

———————

