Notre Dame Quarterback Depth Chart Has Talent But No Experience

Notre Dame is preparing to enter into the post-Ian Book era at quarterback, and it is without question the most inexperienced depth chart the Irish have had in the Brian Kelly tenure.

There is talent in the quarterback room, but there is almost no experience. That puts Notre Dame into a unique position where it must develop talented and unproven players, but also allows it to look into the transfer portal.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the options at quarterback and discuss whether the staff should, or shouldn't bring in a transfer quarter.

In the show, they break down returners Drew Pyne and Brendon Clark, going over positives and concerns with both players. They also spend time on incoming freshman Tyler Buchner, one of the nation's best prep quarterbacks. That is followed by a discussion on grad transfer Jack Coan, who is a top target for the staff.

How that situation should be handled is a key part of the second half of the show.

