PODCAST: Recruiting vs. Development - Offense

To compete for championships a program must recruit and develop talent at an elite level. Notre Dame is doing that at some positions, but at others they are either recruiting or developing well, but not both.

Irish Breakdown recruiting analyst Brian Smith and publisher Bryan Driskell break down where the Notre Dame offense stands in both areas, and where it must improve if the Fighting Irish are going to get over that final hump and finally become a legitimate national title contender.

In this episode the IB staff explains why its so important to recruit and develop at a high level, and why recruiting at a high level isn't always about where a player is ranked. High ranked players are certainly important, if at least from a perception standpoint, but the key is finding athletes who can play like five-stars.

Following that opening they break the positions into four categories:

Recruiting and developing well.

Recruiting well but not developing well enough.

Developing well but not recruiting well enough.

Doing neither well enough.

They go through each position group on offense, put them into each category and discuss where Notre Dame stands and go through areas where they must continue to improve from either a development standpoint or from a recruiting standpoint.

