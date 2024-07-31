Notre Dame Football: Leader Named in Right Tackle Derby Entering Fall Camp
One of the biggest stories entering fall camp for Notre Dame football in 2024 is the race to win various different offensive line positions.
Arguably the biggest of those that appear open is at right tackle where three players seem to have at least a puncher's chance at winning the job.
Graduate senior Tosh Baker started the Sun Bowl and brings the most experience to the table.
Junior Aamil Wagner has taken some time to fill out his body in terms of playing at the collegiate level, but has taken strides in that department.
Freshman Guerby Lambert was arguably Notre Dame's biggest recruit from a talent level in the 2024 recruiting class. Lambert did not however enroll early so has a lot of catching up to do with some very dry feet, even by incoming freshman standards. Lambert's talents are obvious and have those at Notre Dame thrilled for his future.
Marcus Freeman Gives Right Tackle Race Update
Wagner was seen practicing with the first team the vast majority of the opening practice, not simply rotating but owning the first team reps.
Was that just how today played out or is Wagner the guy to beat for the job?
"It goes back to Spring ball and what he (Wagner) did in those 15 practices gave Coach (Joe) Rudolph confidence that he should be the starter entering fall camp" said Marcus Freeman following the first practice of fall camp.
That obviously doesn't guarantee that a month from now Wagner will be the starter but based off the trajectory of Tosh Baker's career and the steps Wagner has seemingly continued to take, it's not going to be easy to see him get unseated.
That is, perhaps unless Guerby Lambert comes out and shocks the world by what he's able to do in just a couple of weeks of practice at the collegiate level.
