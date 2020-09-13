Notre Dame Post-Game: Irish Players Talk Duke Victory

Notre Dame earned a sloppy but hard-fought 27-13 season opening victory over Duke to kick off the 2020 season.

Following the win, some Notre Dame players answered questions from the media about the victory.

JEREMIAH OWUSU-KORAMOAH, LINEBACKER

Owusu-Koramoah led the Irish defense with nine tackles, including six solo stops. He also had two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

IAN BOOK, QUARTERBACK

Book completed 19 of 31 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown in the win. He threw a red zone interception and rushed for 12 yards in the win. Overall, the Irish quarterback was not sharp.

KYREN WILLIAMS, RUNNING BACK

Williams had a breakout performance, earning the team's game ball after rushing for 112 yards and hauling in two passes for 93 yards. Williams led the offense in rushing yards and receiving yards.

AVERY DAVIS, WIDE RECEIVER

Davis caught two clutch passes for 26 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown that put the game away.

Note: All video is courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

