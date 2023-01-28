Princeton Linebacker Cole Aubrey Ready To Make Impact With Notre Dame

Notre Dame football has been recruiting at a high level under head coach Marcus Freeman. The program has also had a strong off-season in the transfer portal, attracting some very talented football players who should make an instant impact for the team.

The Irish staff is even attracting quality players who have decided to be a part of the program as walk-ons despite serious interest from other schools. That includes former Princeton linebacker Cole Aubrey, who opted for the Irish on Wednesday.

The transfer portal is a tool that allows players a second chance at a new school. It is fast paced and stressful for some, and an incredible experience for others. For Aubrey, he did his best to tackle the process his own way, leading to his recent commitment to the Irish program.

"The transfer portal is not for the faint of heart,” Aubrey explained. "The process is very nebulous with little structure. What I found to be most effective is taking the initiative and reaching out to coaches myself.

"I picked Notre Dame due to the elite combination of academics and athletics,” he continued. "The opportunity to be a part of something so impactful such as Notre Dame football is everything I could ask for.”

In Notre Dame’s defense, Aubrey has the profile to potentially fill various roles. While he is a linebacker by trade, the former Princeton standout did create his biggest impact as a pass rusher.

In his best season for the Tigers, Aubrey recorded six sacks and 11 tackles for loss in just ten games. He ended his career with 10 sacks and 21 tackles for loss, playing reps as a stacked linebacker and on ball as a pass rusher as well.

It is that versatility that should allow him to fill a couple roles for the Irish.

"I envision myself either playing Vyper or inside linebacker depending on the situation or need of the team,” Aubrey said.

Regardless of what role Aubrey plays, he intends to come in from day one and work hard. Notre Dame fans should be ready for Aubrey to do everything it takes to be successful. He is just ready to work.

"Fans and coaches should expect a kid who plays with a chip on his shoulder with something to prove,” he said. "I’m somebody who plays every play like it’s his last. Whether it be at linebacker, special teams, or scout team I’ll take pride in excelling at my role and putting the team in the best position to succeed.”

Of course, this opportunity will also allow Aubrey to continue his education. Being a graduate from Princeton and Notre Dame isn’t too shabby. That fact isn’t lost on him.

"I will be studying in the Masters in Management program within the Mendoza College of Business,” Aubrey explained. "I was very impressed learning about Mendoza during the admissions process not only due to it being a highly regarded business school but for what it stands for, its motto is to 'grow the good in business' and develop ethical leaders which are values I strongly align with.”

From every vantage point, Aubrey is a tremendous fit as a walk-on. Whether he makes a massive impact on the field or not, he’s the type of young man who will fill any role that is given to him for the Irish.

