Notre Dame Football: Who Will Start at QB in Week 1 vs Miami?
I do not envy Marcus Freeman right now.
Notre Dame opened as the 6th-ranked team in the country according to the AP's preseason poll, but they have yet to announce their starting quarterback. Since losing last year's leader, Riley Leonard, to the NFL, all eyes were looking toward backup Steve Angeli to lead the Fighting Irish this season. Well, that was until he decided to transfer to Syracuse in the spring.
This leaves Freeman with two options under center: sophomore Kenny Minchey and freshman CJ Carr. According to sources, the QB battle has been neck and neck throughout training camp, with neither Minchey nor Carr doing anything special to outpace the other.
Kenny Minchey Might Be The Starting QB
Now, with only 17 days away until the first kickoff, we might finally see some traction. According to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports: "Sources have given Kenny Minchey the slight edge to this point in Notre Dame camp. CJ Carr still has time to beat out Minchey for the starting job and earn the nod against Miami."
By no means does this sound like a ringing endorsement for Minchey. They could continue to flip-flop every day until Freeman is forced to throw someone out there.
The question is, what is the holdup, and why hasn't Freeman named a QB1?
It certainly cannot be because both bring a wave of experience. Carr is a true freshman, and Minchey has thrown three career passes for 16 yards. The keys to Mike Denbrock's offense are going to be handed to someone who will have to sort out their growing pains immediately.
What makes matters worse is how they open their season. The Irish go to the 10th-ranked Miami Hurricanes to open their season and then host the 19th-ranked Texas A&M in Week 2. This is certainly not the cake walk you would want your first-time starting quarterback to handle so soon.
Maybe this gauntlet of an early start to their season might be a blessing in disguise. Perhaps the lights will not be too bright for Minchey or Carr, and they can show poise and maturity in the pocket beyond their years. It is better to face off against other championship contenders early than to see them late in the season and panic.
Regardless, time is running out for Marcus Freeman to decide on who starts against Miami. Expect him to make the final call sometime next week. In the meantime, we will continue to see Minchey and Carr duke it out until the very end.