Notre Dame Sixth in AP Poll: One Stat That Proves It, One That Doesn't
Notre Dame in the Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
On Monday, the Associated Press officially released its preseason 2025 College Football AP Poll, and Notre Dame checked in at No. 6 – arguably a few spots too low for a team on the heels of a 2024 title game appearance.
That said, there are enough swirling question marks surrounding the Fighting Irish – especially at the quarterback position – that a ranking of sixth may truly be justified.
And, as always, it’s important to note that preseason rankings are hardly concrete, and purely a starting point for a college football program.
Nevertheless, debating the rankings is always a fun exercise, and, with that in mind, we’ll offer one stat in support of ND’s ranking and one stat that isn’t. First, the bad news:
16 Total Passing Yards (Doesn’t Support)
The Fighting Irish’s starting quarterback spot remains up for grabs between redshirt freshman CJ Carr and redshirt sophomore Kenny Minchey.
And between the pair, they have combined for 16 total passing yards in their respective careers, all 16 of which Minchey accounts for. Carr is yet to even attempt a pass in his career, while Minchey has thrown just three.
Notre Dame Quarterback Conundrum?
On one hand, it’s a discouraging sign that ND is yet to name a starter with the Week One kickoff less than three weeks away.
Ideally, either Carr or Minchey would have run away with the starting gig, and the rest of the offense (and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock) would know who the go-to leader and gunslinger is.
But, on the flip side, it appears the Fighting Irish can’t go wrong. Carr was an absurdly talented prospect (No. 6 QB in the class of 2024) and has spent a year learning the system and absorbing knowledge from former QB Riley Leonard.
Meanwhile, Minchey has spent two full seasons with ND and has as much experience as a player with three career attempts could ask for. Still, the lack of on-field collegiate reps at the QB position is worrisome for a program with national title hopes.
6.9 Yards Per Carry (Supports)
While the Fighting Irish may lack a proven product under center, they certainly do not in the backfield. Lead back Jeremiyah Love – who was just named a preseason first-team All-American by ESPN – toted the rock 163 times last year and rushed for 1125 yards, which is good for 6.9 yards per carry.
That number ranked seventh in the nation for running backs that eclipsed the 1000-yard mark. And, of players in that category (over 1000 yards on the ground), the only Power Four backs to rush for more yards per carry were Louisville’s Isaac Brown (7.1) and Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson (7.1).
As if that weren’t enough, Love is rushing behind a top-notch offensive line that retains three starters from last year.
One can expect defenses to load up on ND’s ground game, but between Love’s vision, burst, and toughness and the Fighting Irish’s experienced offensive line, opponents will likely struggle to even slow down Notre Dame’s rushing attack, let alone stifle it.