Notre Dame Football Extends Scholarship Offer to SEC Based Wide Receiver
Notre Dame football hasn't had much luck in recruiting wide receiver talent to the 2025 class but that isn't stopping it from going after a big-time receiver from the heart of SEC country.
Jordan Gidron, a four-star wide receiver out of Columbia (Ridge View High School), South Carolina received an offer from Notre Dame on Tuesday.
Gidron checks in at 6-2, 185-pounds as he gets set to get underway in his junior season.
Gidron is rated as the 43rd overall player and seventh best player in the entire recruiting cycle by the 247Sports composite. The outlet also ranks him as the top player in South Carolina for the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Gidron brings more than just great size as he's also a speedster, having run multiple 10.7 100-meter dashes as a high school sophomore.
As a high school sophomore, he hauled in 45 receptions for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns, numbers he looks to improve on as a junior.
Gidron lists over 20 scholarship offers to date including from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Stanford, and Tennessee.
Notre Dame has arrived at the party but likely has some making up to do as we're approaching it being nine months since Florida State, Miami, and some of the other powers originally offered him.
