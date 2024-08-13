Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame in NFL: Sam Hartman Injury Update

Washington Commanders quarterback left Saturday game with injury

Nick Shepkowski

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (QB02) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (QB02) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
It was an up and down Saturday for former Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman as he played nearly the entire second half for the Washington Commanders in Saturday's preseason opener against the New York Jets.

Hartman completed 8-13 passes for 83-yards and had a 17-yard run on a third down that helped set up a Commanders touchdown.

One of those eight completions was a 42-yard strike to Dyami Brown that was the best throw of Hartman's day.

Hartman suffered a shoulder injury late in the game though and exited with two possessions remaining.

Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn Updates Hartman Injury Status

On Monday, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn gave an update on the status of Hartman.

"Sam will be out today and tomorrow, and I would say if he and a couple of other guys don't make it back in time for practice, they wouldn't play on Saturday; that would be where we're at," Quinn said.

It doesn't appear to be anything long term for Hartman so throw the worst-case scenario type stuff out, which is good news in itself.

For Hartman though, every rep is valuable at this point as he tries to make the Commanders roster.

We'll be keeping an eye on his injury and development as training camp continues.

Nick Shepkowski

