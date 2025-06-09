3 Must-Keep 50/50 Recruits for Notre Dame Football
Summer recruiting is a hodge-podge of paranoidly protecting the signees you already have, slyly approaching players already committed elsewhere, and trying not to drown in the torrent of transfer portal news. However, at its core, this time of the year is still about simply out-courting rival schools, and convincing 4 and 5-star types that your school, your program, is the best fit for them.
Some athletes lock in early, others never show interest, but the majority are torn between options. A family tie, gaudy NIL offer, and charismatic coach are each alluring in their own way, but what does one do when three different schools offer three distinct positives?
Landing those players is an art, a tightrope act. Luckily for Irish fans, it is one that Marcus Freeman has shown an aptitude for in the past.
Having already compiled a strong class, if Notre Dame wants to remain at the top of the recruiting rankings, it must convince the athletes with options that South Bend is the place to be - not Columbus, Happy Valley, Tuscaloosa, Athens, or LA.
What are the factors antagonizing Notre Dame's recruiting efforts with these 3 prized players? And can the Irish overcome them?
3. Ekene Ogboko, OT, South Garner, NC
Notre Dame has been on fire down south this cycle. With only six signees in the 2025 class from below the Mason-Dixon line, they have already compiled eleven such verbal commitments this year, including three from North Carolina. Those numbers matter when a recruit is hesitant to travel 500+ miles away from home to play college ball, and so they matter for ND and Ogboko.
The Irish are hoping to lure the elite interior offensive lineman away from the local suitors clamoring for his special consideration. Clemson, Georgia, and Florida are each hot in pursuit, with Georgia a hair in front of the pack. A good sign for Notre Dame fans, Ogboko's last official visit is to South Bend on 6/20, where the Irish can leave a lasting impression before an eagerly awaited decision day.
2. Joey O'Brien, S, La Salle College, PA
This sought-after 6-4 safety from the Philadelphia suburbs has made it clear he values winning. That's great news for CFP-finalists Notre Dame. He's also made it clear he loves home.
That's less great news. James Franklin and Penn State have made it a priority to keep O'Brien in the Keystone State, and the Nittany Lions are moving stride for stride with the Irish in this recruitment. Clemson is also making noise, as O'Brien spoke glowingly about the program following last weekend's official visit.
Among those courting the nation's 5th-ranked safety, though, the Irish could have the last laugh. O'Brien is visiting South Bend on June 20th, one of Notre Dame's busiest recruiting weekends of the year, for his last scheduled school visit. Given the opportunity, the Irish could be able to finalize a commitment without allowing PSU or Clemson to build any momentum.
1. Khary Adams, CB, Loyola Blakesfield, MD
Another East Coast recruit, another James Franklin appearance. Though Adams' last official visit is to far-away Eugene, and a recent South Carolina visit went well, as of now, the two top suitors in this recruitment are Notre Dame and Penn State. Khary Adams is a top ten CB in this class, sporting a 6'1" 180 lb. frame with silly track speed. scouts have him pegged as someone who will be playing on Sundays - not a bad guy to have patrolling the secondary.
The key difference between the Irish and Nittany Lions here may be roster construction. Penn State has a crowded cornerback room, with multiple guys every year jostling for playing time, and two other cornerbacks already committed. Notre Dame, on the other hand, has space in its cornerback room.
With a strong lineage from Benjamin Morrison to Christian Grey to Leonard Moore to (hopefully) Khary Adams forming, the Irish put an alluring offer on the table.