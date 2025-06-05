Four-Star Quarterback from 2027 Class Visiting Notre Dame
Israel Abrams doesn't have an offer yet from Notre Dame, but that could change soon. The four-star quarterback is set to visit the Irish on Thursday in South Bend and if all goes well this year, the Illinois native could land an offer from the blue and gold.
Abrams led the Montini Catholic Broncos (Lombard, Ill.) to a 12-2 record and IHSA 3A State Semifinals as a sophomore last year and currently has 15 scholarship offers, including three out of the SEC -- Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee -- and six out of the Big Ten in Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin.
The six-foot-four, 180-pound dual-threat quarterback is currently ranked 86th in the nation, ninth at his position, and fourth in the state of Illinois, and could go up with another big year in the uber-competitive CCL/ESCC conference.
It's way too early to tell where Abrams is going to wind up, but you'd have to think Iowa State is in the lead. Abrams has visited Ames, Iowa, three times, more than other school Abrams has visited. With Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht set to graduate when Abrams arrives, the Illinois native could earn the chance to start as a true freshman.
Like we said, we're a long way from that point, but getting Abrams on campus is a total win for the Irish, and hopefully something comes of it down the road.