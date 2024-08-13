Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Local vs. National Perceptions
National media speaks highly of Marcus Freeman-era Notre Dame recruiting
ESPN just recently published a long article on its website about Notre Dame recruiting under Marcus Freeman and how much it has changed.
This in-depth piece covered how much the process of recruiting has been overhauled as well as the procedures since Freeman has been in South Bend leading to more well-rounded and talented classes.
It seems that nationally, there's a pretty solid consensus that Notre Dame is in a better position with recruiting than they have ever been in the modern era, led of course by Freeman's constant drive and energy for recruiting, which permeates down to his staff.
But why does it feel like for many in the local media there's a slightly different tone?
Local followers of Notre Dame recruiting are more on edge
While the national media seems to be quite impressed with Notre Dame's modern recruiting results, the local beat seems to be striking a slightly different tune.
Why are the Irish losing the top-rated players in each class late in the recruiting game each cycle?
Can Notre Dame hold onto their 2025 quarterback verbal commitment or will they strike out again?
These contradictions in the perception of Notre Dame's recruiting status beg the question. Who's right?
Is the national media too far separated from the intimacies of the day-to-day grind of Irish recruiting to properly feel the current anxiety level? Or are local followers of the team so immersed in Notre Dame-land they can't realize they have it pretty darn good right now?
The answer? It's recruiting. If the team wins football games, everything else is just fine.
