Notre Dame Football Recruiting: What Landing 2027 QB Teddy Jarrard Means for the Irish
Last week, Notre Dame landed one of the top quarterbacks in the country when 2027 signal caller Teddy Jarrard announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish. The 6-3 quarterback out of Kennesaw, GA, chose Notre Dame over a final group of Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, and Penn State.
Jarrard's recruitment exploded this spring, seeing him rise to being regarded as one of the top recruits in the country, regardless of position. Rivals is highest on the Georgia product as it stands, ranking him as the No.2 QB and No.52 overall recruit.
247 ranks Jarrard as just the No.18 quarterback, but we expect that to change in the next 2027 rankings.
Jarrard shows a ridiculous amount of polish to his game for a kid just about to enter his junior year of high school. He is a true pocket passer, usually able to scan the field and find his target with ease. He can move around and get a first down with his legs as well, but prefers to stick in the pocket.
After his impressive 2024 campaign, Jarrard transferred away from North Cobb Christian to move up in the Georgia football classification and to North Cobb ahead of his junior season. In 2024, Jarrard led North Cobb Christian to an 11-2 record, while completing 222/323 passes for 2,752 yards and 31 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Ultimately, the addition of Jarrard gives Notre Dame some firepower and a true potential difference maker at the most important position in sports.
There are some question marks about exactly what sits behind CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey in the current and future Irish quarterbacks room (True freshman Blake Hebert, 2026 commit Noah Grubbs), and Jarrard brings a stable floor and high ceiling to that room.
If things go according to plan, Notre Dame will start CJ Carr for 2025-2027 and hand the reins to Jarrard. The Peach State product will be ranked as one of the best QBs in the class by the time the 2027 rankings are finished and will come in with a TON of hype.
In the meantime, expect Jarrard to get going on the recruiting trail and start bringing in playmakers to join him in Notre Dame's 2027 class.