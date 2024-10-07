Notre Dame Football Finds Renewed Hope During Bye Week
Notre Dame Callers are cautiously optimistic about the second half of the season
After a much-needed and appreciated break in the action, Irish fans are ready to see their team back in action this week. After taking in multiple upsets and surprise game results across the country, Notre Dame fans feel more hopeful about exiting the break than they did entering it.
With so many teams "coming back to the pack" with tough losses last weekend, Irish fans feel a bit better about their standing. Other teams lose games too, it isn't just Notre Dame. And some of them lose to teams they should beat, just like the Irish. There's some solace in this realization.
What lies ahead for Notre Dame to navigate?
Notre Dame has seven games left against opponents that are all very beatable. In fact, the Irish could very well be favored in every remaining game. As long as Notre Dame continues to win, it will be firmly entrenched in the playoff discussion. With another loss? The Irish may be forced out of the field.
The biggest question facing Notre Dame in the second half of the year is can it play consistent football and get better week to week? If it can, this season could end in a playoff run.
If the Irish cannot do this due to injuries piling up combined with general inconsistency, this could end up being a very frustrating season in South Bend. There's a lot riding on these remaining seven contests for Freeman and his squad.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.