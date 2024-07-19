Notre Dame Football Reveals New Uniforms on ESPN
It's been rumored for some time now that Notre Dame football would be switching up its jerseys slightly in 2024 and now that is official.
The new jersey was originally leaked on the first trailer of the freshly released NCAA College Football '25 video game. Shortly after the jersey was seen for sale in the campus bookstore.
Friday, Marcus Freeman and transfer safety Jordan Clark were on the set of ESPN's First Take and for the first time, officially showed off the new look jersey.
Notre Dame's New Football Jersey for 2024
It's not a huge change but the famous monogramed "ND" on the sleeves has switched from being white with gold trim to just straight gold.
Notre Dame's uniform had featured the white "ND" since 2010 when then-head coach Brian Kelly switched to it from the player numbers that were there during the Charlie Weis and much of the Tyrone Willingham era's.
Notre Dame's New Football Jersey - First Impressions
When I first saw the jersey in the video game trailer I was uninspired and the picture from those on sale in the bookstore didn't do much for me, either. I won't tell you that these are amazing or anything from a far, but the gold could especially pop under the lights or on a sunny day at Notre Dame Stadium.
At first glance I give them an inconclusive grade and will have to see what they actually look like in game action.
