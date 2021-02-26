One-On-One With Robert Hainsey: Talking Notre Dame, Coaches, Past Teammates, NFL Draft and the Next Generation

Former Notre Dame captain Robert Hainsey joined the Irish Breakdown podcast to talk coaches, teammates, the NFL Draft and the next generation linemen

Offensive lineman Robert Hainsey had an incredibly successful career at Notre Dame. Hainsey was a four-year starter, a two-time captain and the Irish went 43-8 during his four seasons.

Hainsey is now prepping for the 2021 NFL Draft. He joined the Irish Breakdown podcast to talk about his draft prep, his past coaches at Notre Dame, past teammates, how Notre Dame influenced him and the next generation of Fighting Irish blockers.

To begin Hainsey talked about the work he's currently putting in to prep for Notre Dame's Pro Day, and to improve his 2021 NFL Draft stock. Hainsey had an outstanding performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl, and we discussed his work down in Mobile.

Hainsey also put on his own evaluator hat and broke down his own game, and what he would bring to an NFL franchise.

We talked a lot about Notre Dame as well. Hainsey talked about the influence that Harry Hiestand, Jeff Quinn and Chris Watt had on his development. We also talked about former teammates Quenton Nelson, Mike McGlinchey, Alex Bars and Sam Mustipher helped him develop as a player and a leader.

Hainsey talked about why he picked Notre Dame, and how that decision helped him develop as much as a man as it did as a football player.

We wrap things up with Hainsey talking about the future at the position, and he shares his thoughts on Andrew Kristofic, Quinn Carroll and Tosh Baker. You can listen to that portion of the podcast in the video below:

