Notre Dame Senior Bowl Breakdown: OL Robert Hainsey

Breaking down the performance of former Notre Dame offensive lineman Robert Hainsey at the Reese's Senior Bowl

Offensive lineman Robert Hainsey was a four-year starter and a two-time captain at Notre Dame. The Pittsburgh native had quite the career, and now he will look to take a jump to the NFL, and the Reese's Senior Bowl was his first pre-draft opportunity to improve his draft stock.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down Hainsey's performance at the Senior Bowl.

The show begins with a breakdown of Hainsey's performance during the week of practice, which saw the former Notre Dame right tackle playing guard and center. That is followed by analysis of his performance during the Senior Bowl game, and how his performance improved his draft stock.

Our view is that Hainsey dramatically improved his draft stock, and that was backed up by comments made by NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, who had Hainsey as one of the ten winners from the event.

