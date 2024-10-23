What Notre Dame's Offense Must Do To Sink Navy
Most of the talk is focused on the defensive side of the ball
Oftentimes times when Notre Dame vs Navy is being discussed, the majority of attention gets placed on how what the Irish defense must do to find success against the Midshipmen.
It's understandable that given how unique and tricky Navy's option offense is to defend, this part of the matchup garners the most attention.
Let's not forget though, that for the Irish to collect a win this Saturday the offense must have a winning performance just like the defense. Teams often get fewer possessions facing Navy.
The game gets shortened by their style of play and the margin for error and leeway for the opponent shrink. Mistakes are magnified.
Let's examine some of the specific areas the Irish offense must be efficient in to put forth a winning effort.
Notre Dame doesn't have to get cute
Notre Dame will always have an athletic, size, speed, and quality depth advantage over Navy. If it simply executes fundamentals and blocking schemes well, it should have no trouble moving the ball on Navy. There's no need for any tricks or for the Irish to outthink things. They should simply lean on their talent and bulk.
The Irish need to score 7s not 3s vs Navy
As previously mentioned, due to how Navy plays offense, their games are regularly shortened. Notre Dame will not get nearly as many possessions in this game as they do in any other, each one is precious. Notre Dame cannot afford to settle for 3 points in the red zone. It must score touchdowns to maximize point output on whatever number of drives the Irish do have.
Notre Dame must find ways to extend drives
The Irish can ill afford to have three & outs against Navy. This is a waste of precious possessions offensively in which points need to be scored. This is also a great way to tire out the Notre Dame defense who will be in for a unique physical confrontation Saturday.
The effect of turnovers is magnified against Navy
Turnovers are one of if not the biggest indicators of the winner or loser of any given football game. This effect is magnified when playing a team with Navy's preferred style of offense. The Irish must ensure there are no short fields and takeaways.
Getting ahead of Navy early is key
Even though Navy is much more effective at passing this season than most, it isn't a team that is built to score quickly in bunches or to have to come from behind. Getting ahead of the Midshipmen as early as possible goes a long way toward getting Navy out of its comfort zone offensively.
