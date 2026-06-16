I'm about to say something many sports writers, reporters, bloggers, and thinkers don't like to say, but it needs to be said.

I was wrong.

I was dead wrong about something I said just over two weeks ago regarding Notre Dame football.

I raise my hand, accept my role in it, and vow to be better going forward.

Revisiting a Possible Notre Dame and Texas Tech Series

I wrote on May 31 that Notre Dame seemed to be finding an ally in a non-traditional place, specifically the Big 12.

I mentioned how when USC went running from the nearly century long rivalry, that BYU stepped up and immediately agreed to a home-and-home deal with Notre Dame.

I then mentioned how Texas Tech had been talking a big game, and offered to replace Texas on Notre Dame's schedule, if Texas ends up ditching out of the contest, as it has already hinted at.

Texas Tech, fresh off of a College Football Playoff appearance and Big 12 championship last season, appears to be headed towards what could be its brightest days in college football.

All that makes it a worthy opponent for any college football team, not just Notre Dame.

But after how the Brendan Sorsby saga was treated by Texas Tech as a whole, I must honestly say I have no use for that athletic department for the forseeable future.

Why Texas Tech No Longer Makes Sense for Notre Dame

It's one thing to dislike a rival because they're really good and make life tough on you.

That's what USC did for years to Notre Dame.



Same with Michigan (besides the whole Connor Stallions thing), Miami, and several others over the years.

The Brendan Sorsby saga finally came to an end as he entered the NFL supplemental draft on Monday.



However, the damage has been done and Texas Tech has an absurd amount of rebuilding to do with its reputation.

"He didn't murder anyone!"

How those in charge at Texas Tech have sounded from the second the Sorsby gambling news first came out has been nothing short of laughable.

They claim they're looking out for the best interest of a player, when what's best for someone to learn from their mistakes is to actually have to pay a consequence.

No, not sitting out against Oregon State and Southwest Texas Valley Community High.

If you have any self-respect as a university athletic department, then you stay away from Texas Tech unless you absolutely have to.

Just like how the old Southwest Conference was operated with no regard for rules or the obvious, Texas Tech showed that in a way, it still thinks we're back in 1982.

Players are nothing more than pawns and as long as they can throw a football or make a tackle, then rules shouldn't apply.

Nick Shepkowski's Final Thought

Several schools have come out and declared that they won't be scheduling Texas Tech in any athletic events for the forseeable future.

Props to the Big 12 as a conference for standing its ground and not just giving into Texas Tech. I'd be open to Notre Dame exploring more possibilities with members of the conference in the future.

However, my hope is that while Sorsby is out, the decision makers are still around - and that as long as they are then Texas Tech doesn't appear on any athletic team of Notre Dame's future schedule.