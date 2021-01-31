Breaking Down The Notre Dame Players At The Senior Bowl

Analysis of how the Notre Dame players performed at the Reese's Senior Bowl

Notre Dame had six players at the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl and five former Fighting Irish standouts played in the game.

With the game now in the rearview mirror, it's time to break down the performances of the five players that went through each day of practice and that played in the game.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell talk about the performances of Ian Book, Robert Hainsey, Aaron Banks, Daelin Hayes and Adetokunbo Ogundeji from the week.

The breakdown goes player by player, beginning with Book before shifting to the offensive linemen and wrapping up with the defenders. Each analysis consists of evaluation for how each player performed in the week of practice, how they performed in the game and whether or not they helped or hurt their 2021 NFL Draft stock.

