Yahoo: Troy Pride Jr. Made Money At The Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl accolades continue to roll in for former Notre Dame cornerback Troy Pride Jr., who was outstanding all week at the event. Pride was rated as a top performer after each practice, and he capped the week off with an interception that helped break the game open.

According to Yahoo Sports draft analyst Eric Edholm, Pride was one of 12 players that boosted their draft stock from the event, which means they made themselves some money with their performance.

Here's what Edholm had to say about Pride:

"Pride was one of the best cover men in the secondary at the Senior Bowl, along with Pitt CB Dane Jackson and UCLA CB Darnay Holmes, throughout the week.

"There has never been any question about Pride’s athleticism. He runs for Notre Dame track, logging the team’s best times in the 60- and 200-meter dashes at the ACC Championship, and should be a big performer at the combine.

"Of course, Pride has less-than-ideal size (5-11, 193 pounds, with shorter arms and small hands) and was just OK on tape this season. But this past week, he took on all comers with sticky coverage in man and nice instincts and positioning in zone coverage.

"Pride also showed more of an edge this week than I had seen previously, and don’t think evaluators overlooked that aspect. With his makeup speed, Pride could be drafted as a man corner, which isn’t something he was asked to do a lot of with the Irish. He might crack the third round now after entering the week with mostly fourth- and fifth-round projections."

Pride finished the 2019 season with 40 tackles, six pass break ups and an interception. According to Pro Football Focus, Pride allowed a career-low 5.7 yards per target and gave up 120 fewer yards in 2019 than he allowed in 2018.

