Series History: Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh

Playing an ACC schedule means that Notre Dame won't be playing its long-time rivals, but there is one league opponent with whom the Fighting Irish have a long history. That would be this weekend's opponent, the Pitt Panthers.

SERIES HISTORY

This will be the 71st meeting between Notre Dame and Pittsburgh. Notre Dame leads the all time series 48-21-1. The Fighting Irish have won five of the last six meetings, all of which came during the Brian Kelly era.

2018 - Notre Dame 19, Pitt 14 (Home)

2015 - Notre Dame 42, Pitt 30 (Away)

2013 - Pitt 28, Notre Dame 21 (Away)

2012 - Notre Dame 29, Pitt 26 (Home)

2011 - Notre Dame 15, Pitt 12 (Away)

2010 - Notre Dame 23, Pitt 17 (Home)

2009 - Pitt 27, Notre Dame 22 (Away)

2008 - Pitt 36, Notre Dame 33 (Home)

2005 - Notre Dame 42, Pitt 21 (Away)

2004 - Pitt 41, Notre Dame 38 (Home)

2003 - Notre Dame 20, Pitt 14 (Away)

2002 - Notre Dame 14, Pitt 6 (Home)

2001 - Notre Dame 24, Pitt 7 (Home)

1999 - Pitt 37, Notre Dame 27 (Away)

1997 - Notre Dame 45, Pitt 21 (Away)

1996 - Notre Dame 60, Pitt 6 (Home)

1993 - Notre Dame 44, Pitt 0 (Home)

1992 - Notre Dame 52, Pitt 21 (Away)

1991 - Notre Dame 42, Pitt 7 (Home)

1990 - Notre Dame 31, Pitt 22 (Away)

1989 - Notre Dame 45, Pitt 7 (Home)

1988 - Notre Dame 30, Pitt 20 (Away)

1987 - Pitt 30, Notre Dame 22 (Away)

1986 - Pitt 10, Notre Dame 9 (Home)

1983 - Pitt 21, Notre Dame 16 (Home)

1982 - Notre Dame 31, Pitt 16 (Away)

1978 - Notre Dame 26, Pitt 17 (Home)

1977 - Notre Dame 19, Pitt 9 (Away)

1976 - Pitt 31, Notre Dame 10 (Home)

1975 - Pitt 34, Notre Dame 20 (Away)

1974 - Notre Dame 14, Pitt 10 (Home)

1973 - Notre Dame 31, Pitt 10 (Away)

1972 - Notre Dame 42, Pitt 16 (Home)

1971 - Notre Dame 56, Pitt 7 (Away)

1970 - Notre Dame 46, Pitt 14 (Home)

1969 - Notre Dame 49, Pitt 7 (Away)

1968 - Notre Dame 56, Pitt 7 (Home)

1967 - Notre Dame 38, Pitt 0 (Away)

1966 - Notre Dame 40, Pitt 0 (Home)

1965 - Notre Dame 69, Pitt 13 (Away)

1964 - Notre Dame 17, Pitt 15 (Away)

1963 - Pitt 27, Notre Dame 7 (Home)

1962 - Notre Dame 43, Pitt 22 (Home)

1961 - Notre Dame 26, Pitt 20 (Away)

1960 - Pitt 20, Notre Dame 13 (Home)

1959 - Pitt 28, Notre Dame 13 (Away)

1958 - Pitt 29, Notre Dame 26 (Away)

1957 - Notre Dame 13, Pitt 7 (Home)

1956 - Pitt 26, Notre Dame 13 (Away)

1954 - Notre Dame 33, Pitt 0 (Away)

1953 - Notre Dame 23, Pitt 14 (Home)

1952 - Pitt 22, Notre Dame 19 (Home)

1951 - Notre Dame 33, Pitt 0 (Away)

1950 - Notre Dame 18, Pitt 17 (Home)

1948 - Notre Dame 40, Pitt 0 (Away)

1947 - Notre Dame 40, Pitt 6 (Away)

1946 - Notre Dame 33, Pitt 0 (Home)

1945 - Notre Dame 39, Pitt 9 (Away)

1944 - Notre Dame 58, Pitt 0 (Away)

1943 - Notre Dame 41, Pitt 0 (Away)

1937 - Pitt 21, Notre Dame 6 (Home)

1936 - Pitt 26, Notre Dame 0 (Away)

1935 - Notre Dame 9, Pitt 6 (Home)

1934 - Pitt 19, Notre Dame 0 (Away)

1933 - Pitt 14, Notre Dame 0 (Home)

1932 - Pitt 12, Notre Dame 0 (Away)

1931 - Notre Dame 25, Pitt 12 (Home)

1930 - Notre Dame 35, Pitt 19 (Away)

1912 - Notre Dame 3, Pitt 0 (Away)

1911 - Notre Dame 0, Pitt 0 (Away)

1909 - Notre Dame 6, Pitt 0 (Away)

Let's recap the games between the Irish and Panthers from the Kelly era.

2018 - The 5th-ranked Fighting Irish got a scare the last time they faced the Panthers. Pitt took the opening drive of the game 88 yards on 17 plays and took 9:43 off the clock. Notre Dame could get nothing going through the first two and a half quarters of the game. A 99-yard kickoff return for a score gave the Panthers a 14-6 third quarter lead.

Wideout Chase Claypool finally got the Irish in the end zone late in the third quarter. Notre Dame did not take a lead until the 5:43 mark of the fourth quarter when Ian Book hit Miles Boykin on a post route for a 35-yard touchdown pass.

2015 - Pitt tried to defend Notre Dame wide receiver Will Fuller one-on-one, and not surprisingly, that decision backfired in a huge way. Fuller scored twice in the first half to get the Irish to a 21-3 halftime lead. Fuller scored again in the third quarter, and the Irish ground attack dominated in the second half as the Irish pushed the lead to 42-17.

Pitt scored twice late to make the 42-30 score much closer than the game actually was. Fuller hauled in seven passes for 152 yards and three scores, while Josh Adams rushed for 147 yards after stepping in for an injured CJ Prosise, who went down in the first half.

2013 - Notre Dame controlled the action in the first half, but a missed field goal and a fumble deep in Pitt territory kept the score close at 14-7 at the half. After the teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter, the Irish were held scoreless in the fourth quarter. Pitt scored with 9:36 left in the game but the Irish could not answer. Two second half interceptions by quarterback Tommy Rees proved costly.

2012 - Notre Dame's undefeated season almost came to an end, but a tremendous fourth quarter rally preserved the race to the BCS title game. Pitt led 10-6 at halftime, and then outscored the Irish 10-0 in the third quarter to take a 20-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Everett Golson threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to make it 20-18, and his two-point conversion run tied it at 20-20 with just over two minutes left in the game.

In the second overtime, running back Cierre Wood fumbled at the goal line and Pitt recovered. The Panthers missed a 33-yard field goal attempt, and the officials missed what should have been a Notre Dame penalty for having two players with the same number on the field. Pitt kicked a field goal in the third overtime, but back to back runs from Golson got the Irish into the end zone for the win.

2011 - This was a defensive battle throughout. Neither Rees nor Pitt quarterback Tino Sunseri did much in the game. The play of the game was a 79-yard touchdown run by Jonas Gray. Pitt led 12-7 late in the game, but Rees hit Tyler Eifert for a 6-yard score in the fourth quarter for the win.

2010 - Notre Dame's victory was more convincing than the final score showed. The Irish controlled throughout, taking a 20-3 third quarter lead. Pitt scored late in the third to make it 20-10, and Notre Dame responded with a David Ruffer field goal. The Panthers scored in the fourth, but Notre Dame forced a punt and turned Pitt over on downs on its final two drives.

Quarterback Dayne Crist paced the offense with 242 passing yards and two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing).

